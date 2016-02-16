Telltale releases 6-min preview of next Walking Dead game starring Michonne

Following the mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead on Sunday, Telltale delivered a lengthy preview of its next game based on the series.

The new game is callled The Walking Dead: Michonne. It stars a blade-wielding character known as Michonne, who is played by actress Samira Wiley. She not only exists in the television series but also Robert Kirkman's comic books, and she is terribly haunted by her past, which includes the loss of her partner and child during the immediate aftermath of the zombie outbreak.

According to Telltale Games, The Walking Dead: Michonne explores "the period in the comic book timeline where Michonne leaves Rick, their group, and her katana behind, in order to deal with emotional demons that have plagued her since the beginning of the apocalypse." It is a self-contained story that does not piggy-back off the other Telltale Walking Dead Games, so you can start playing it straightaway as a newbie.

Telltale's latest miniseries game consists of three episodes, the first of which will premiere 23 February on PC/Mac from the Telltale Online Store, as well as on Steam, the PlayStation Network, and Xbox Games Store. It will then arrive for iOS and Android devices on 25 February. The second episode will follow in March, followed by the third April. All three will be available for $14.99.

Check out the 6-minute preview for a closer look at what you can expect: