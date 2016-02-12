Kanye West made a video game about his mom 'traveling through heaven'

Kanye West can now add "video game creator" to his long list of titles, which so far includes rapper, director, fashion designer, etc.

The musician debuted his latest album, called The life of Pablo, alongside season three of his Yeezy apparel line with Adidas at Madison Square Garden today, and Tidal was there to live-stream the whole thing. In fact, according to a Tidal press release, over 20 million people tried to watch the two-hour stream at its peak. That means millions of people also got a glimpse of West's latest project: a video game about his late mother.

Donda West died unexpectedly in 2007 while on the operating table, and anyone who listens to West is well aware of how that tragic event impacted his life both personally and professionally. His album 808s & Heartbreak was largely inspired by the loss, as well as his loneliness and longing for companionship. Now, nine years later, West is once again showing the world how much he misses his mother via a video game.

“I worked on a videogame and I wanted to show y’all,” he said 11 February, during the livestream for his new album The Life of Pablo. “The idea of the game is, my mom is traveling through heaven.”

West previewed a short trailer of the game, called Only One, which is named after a track released by West in late 2014 in collaboration with Paul McCartney. The trailer showed a winged woman - presumably Donda West - flying through the clouds on what looks like a Pegasus. It's all so dreamy and pretty. There's no word yet on when it'll release or on what platform, but the trailer did confirm it was "coming soon".

It makes sense for West to tackle the video game world, and we wouldn't be surprised if his game ended up being a mobile app, as his wife and her family have experienced overwhelming success as of late with their suite of apps. Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, for instance, generated $43 million in its first three months and has a 4.5-star rating on both Apple's App Store and Google Play.