New Doom trailer reveals game will land Friday the 13th (in May)

If you like "badass demons, big effing guns, and moving really fast", then you'll want to check out the new Doom come May.

It is an upcoming reboot of the Doom series by id Software, with Bethesda serving as the publisher. It has been under development for several years and is due to be released on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. And now, with the release of a new trailer this morning, we've learned that Bethesda plans to finally launch the game on Friday the 13th in May.

That date is perfect - especially if you watch its new trailer below, which includes a lot of blood, guts, and gore, as well as demons and skeletons and all sorts of hellish things. It's cool to see this genre-defining series getting a reboot, considering we haven't seen a new entry in almost 12 years since Doom 3, plus it will include modern-day tricks like multiplayer modes.

Doom is a first-person shooter with a single-player campaign. According to the game's new trailer, you'll play as the "iconic Doom Marine" and wake to learn that the Union Aerospace Corporation’s facility on Mars has been "decimated and overrun by hordes of demons". You'll therefore need to "combine your arsenal of futuristic and iconic guns" to blow apart the demon.

And, of course, humanity’s survival is up to you.