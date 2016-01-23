  Atari packed 100 classic games into new Atari Vault PC bundle headed to Steam

Atari diehards are about to lose their minds.

The games publisher announced it is rounding up 100 classics into a single title called Atari Vault. It'll release in a few months on Steam for PC gamers. Although we don't know the full list of games, Atari has promised to include Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Tempest, and Warlords. And they'll come with online multiplayer and Steam leaderboard support.

"For the first time ever, fans from around the world can challenge other players on Steam Leaderboards and compete for arcade supremacy - all while rocking out to the games' original 70's and 80's soundtracks," explained the company in a press release, while also confirming that Atari Vault is currently under development by Code Mystics and will launch in Spring 2016.

We don't know which versions of the games will be included (arcade, home, etc). But Atari said gamers will get “precision control” via the Steam Controller, which has touch pads that could presumably replicate the feel of the original trackball controller used in games like Centipede. We'll learn more at PAX South later this month, when Atari unveils and demoes the title.

Keep in mind there have been many Atari collections released over the years, but none of this size or with these type of upgrades.