  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

£1.2 million Games London initiative launched by a Minecraft Boris Johnson

|
Games London £1.2 million Games London initiative launched by a Minecraft Boris Johnson
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

- Boris Johnson rendered as a MInecraft character

- London Games Festival as part of line-up

- Future investment expected

Mayor of London Boris Johnson has launched an initiative to help promote games and games development in the UK capital that will initially be funded to the tune of £1.2 million.

What's more, he presented an online press conference to announce the scheme, after being rendered as Minecraft figure.

Games London is a joint venture between the Mayor's London Enterprise Panel, Film London and Ukie - the country's games industry trade body.

It will partly capitalise on the Video Games Tax Relief that was introduced two years ago. The aim is attract investment to the UK and build London as a hub for global games development.

Under the Games London unbrella, there will be several activities and events that will take place in the capital, including London Games Week and a new international business-to-business networking event.

London Games Festival will run from 1 to 10 April and will incorporate different events across the city. The BAFTA Games Awards will be part of the line-up, as will EGX Rezzed - the consumer videogames convention.

In other related news, Microsoft has also announced that it is acquiring MinecraftEdu and expanding the concept to create a new and expanded version of Minecraft for classrooms called Minecraft Education Edition.

Microsoft bought Minecraft developer Mojang more than a year ago.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments