You’ll finally get to play The Division at the end of January

Ubisoft has announced that Xbox One, PS4 and PC gamers will be able to try out Tom Clancy's The Division from the end of January.

The long-awaited, heavily delayed multiplayer role-playing game will finally be released on 8 March, but you can play some of the action ahead of then thanks to an open beta session starting on 28 January for Xbox One, 29 January for PS4 and PC.

The beta will close on 31 January.

Eager participants are invited to register now, by heading to thedivisiongame.com/beta. You can guarantee access by pre-ordering the game or join a waiting list, which might not pan out.

It's not known how much of the game you'll get to see during the beta period with Ubisoft just revealing that you get a chance to "test and experience a pre-release version of the game before it launches".

A previous beta did take place last year, but we suspect that the latest will be more advanced, with the game in a better state.

Ubisoft also recently released a new trailer for the game that shows a whole load more gameplay than seen before.

It was a huge hit with the crowds at E3 2014, even being proclaimed as the game that will define this console generation. Now that it's almost here, we can't wait to see if the delays have all been worthwhile.