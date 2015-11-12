Want to play Star Wars Battlefront today? Xbox One EA Access subscribers get the game a week early

Star Wars Battlefront will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC from 19 November. Next week basically.

However, Xbox One owners with an EA Access subscription can download and play the game today, a whole week early. The trial version, which allows you to play up to 10 hours of the full game for free, is now available.

Be aware that it is a beefy download, with our version currently 37 per cent downloaded after around 10 minutes, but that's through a stable 200Mbps broadband connection. For a game of this magnitude though, we're willing to wait a little longer.

Of course, PC and PS4 owners will have to wait longer still. The latter does not support the EA Access service, which offers trials of all Electronic Arts games a week before release and archive titles completely for free. Sony opposed the service, claiming that its PlayStation Plus equivalent was good enough for fans - a second service would confuse them.

READ: Star Wars Battlefront preview: Red 5 standing by for Fighter Squadron

Membership to EA Access costs £3.99 a month or £19.99 a year. All full games downloaded are available to play as often as you like while you subscribe.

One caveat to playing the trial game is that you will only find other EA Access users to fight with and against as the public servers have, obviously, not opened their doors yet. But at least it will give you bragging rights over your PlayStation and PC pals.

READ: New Xbox One experience update tips, tricks and secrets: Here's what your console can do now