First official trailer for Warcraft film has arrived: Watch the teaser here
Warcraft, the epic fantasy game series, is becoming a live-action Hollywood movie, and the first teaser trailer for that film is already out.
The film, which was adapted and directed by Duncan Jones, who also directed 2009's Moon, is expect to premiere on 19 June 2016. It stars Travis Fimmel, Ben Foster, Paula Patton, and more and is entirely based on the video game series of the same name. Although it's just 8 months out from hitting theatres, relatively little has been said about the film thus far.
But that's about to change, because Legendary Pictures and Universal Pictures have just opened the floodgate. They have released the first official trailer for the film, which is aptly titled Warcraft, offering the first major look at the film, even though it's only 15 seconds long. It's technically a teaser trailer, but the full-length one is set to debut at Blizzcon later this week.
Warcraft is supposed to cover the early days of the war and the origins of the feud between the humans and the orcs. In the short teaser, we can see many snippets of action and battle between both the humans and orcs.
Warcraft will arrive in standard and 3D formats. Follow our Warcraft hub for all the latest developments.
