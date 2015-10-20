You'll have to download a 9GB Halo 5 patch on day one just for multiplayer

Crikey! Like most games these days, Halo 5: Guardians will require a patch on day one to ensure that it runs at its fullest. In fact, you won't be able to play multiplayer on potentially one of the greatest multiplayer games this year until it's installed.

That's not great news, obviously. Worse still for many, that patch will weigh in at a whopping 9GB. That will take a minimum of two hours to complete if you have 10Mbps broadband - and that's if the maximum download speed is achieved for the entire time, which it never is.

If you have less than 10Mbps, well, let's just say that you're unlikely to get to play it on day one.

The revelation was made by studio head of the developer 343 Industries, Josh Holmes. He tweeted the size and that it contains the maps needed for multiplayer.

@crazyherb9 The MP update (includes map content) is 9GB. — Josh Holmes (@JoshingtonState) October 15, 2015

One thing that might help is that the update will be available to download prior to the game's release on 27 October. Your Xbox One will automatically download it if you have pre-ordered/pre-downloaded the game and have the power setting as "instant on".

Those who purchase a physical edition will just have to wait.

The update will add map content for the Arena multiplayer mode and the 12v12 Warzone multiplayer mode unique to this latest chapter.

