Watch first trailer for episode one of Minecraft: Story Mode, coming this month

The first episode of Minecraft: Story Mode has been given a trailer, ahead of its digital release later this month.

Telltale first announced last autumn that it was developing a Minecraft-branded game titled Minecraft: Story Mode. The company, which also developed the new Game of Thrones video game series, The Walking Dead, and The Wolf Among Us, is collaborating with the creator of Minecraft (Microsoft-owned Mojang) on the game.

The first episode, called "The Order of the Stone", is set to digitally debut on 13 October, with a season pass disc scheduled to hit stores in North America on 27 October and Europe on 30 October. Watch the episode's trailer below.

According to the trailer's description, gamers will play as a male or female hero: "You’ll embark on a perilous adventure across the Overworld, through the Nether, to the End, and beyond... Terror is unleashed, and you must set out on a quest to find The Order of the Stone if you are to save your world."

Both companies have described Story Mode as "narrative-driven". It will be released episodically beginning in 2015 for Xbox, PlayStation, Wii U, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. But it isn't an add-on for Minecraft. It's actually a stand-alone product that mixes new characters with an entirely original Minecraft experience.

Keep in mind Story Mode will be the first Minecraft game to release on the Nintendo platform.