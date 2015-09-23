Angry Birds Movie is a thing - watch first trailer for film here

Remember Angry Birds? Well, it's going Hollywood.

Angry Birds is a mobile game that people used to play a lot a few years ago. Even though it's not as popular anymore, the franchise is apparently still interesting enough to be spun into an entire feature-length film. We know this because the first trailer for that film has arrived.

Rovio, the developer behind Angry Birds, hasn't been doing well as of late. It laid off 130 employees last October, and in March, the company announced profits had sunk 73 per cent in 2014. It's also going to cut another 260 jobs in the coming months, because even merchandising sales have fallen (41 per cent last year). Despite that, Rovio is pushing ahead with its 3D animated film.

The Angry Birds Movie is described as an action comedy and features a star-studded cast of actors, including Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph, and Peter Dinklage. Both Rovio Entertainment and Sony Pictures Imageworks produced the film, which is is scheduled to premiere in the US on 20 May. The plot is unknown at this time, though the trailer gives some hints.

We can see Sudeikis plays a bird named Red, while Gad plays a yellow bird named Chuck. Red is angry, while Yellow is silly. There's also a black bird named Bomb who blows up when he gets upset. As for the pigs, Hader plays one named Leonard. He appears with a ship full of TNT explosives. From what we can tell, the film might be about Red learning to control his anger.

But who knows. Watch the trailer above to figure it out for yourself.