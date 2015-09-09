There will be an Xbox Two and PlayStation 5, says former Xbox boss

Robbie Bach, the former head of Xbox at Microsoft, claims that regardless of rumours that Apple is looking to seize a slice of the games console market, with its next entertainment set-top-box, there will still be room for dedicated machines. And that his old employer and Sony are not finished with generational console refreshes.

There will be an Xbox Two and a PS5, he believes.

Speaking to GeekWire, Bach revealed that the Xbox One and PS4 are not the final devices in a long line of console releases. There will be another generation at least.

"I think there will be another generation," he said. However, he revealed that he's not sure how the next Xbox would improve on the current model.

"What the console looks like is a very interesting question. Does it have physical media? Probably not, so how does that look? Is it just a game box or is it more?

"What’s the balance between what an Apple TV is and what an Xbox or a PlayStation 4 is? These are really interesting questions, and the teams [are] going to have to wrestle with those. That next generation will be a whole new game."

Bach was interviewed after releasing his book, Xbox Revisited: A Game Plan for Corporate and Civic Renewal.