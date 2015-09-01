Watch blood-pumping Halo 5: Guardians opening cinematic sequence now

Halo 5: Guardians is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games for Xbox One owners and now a new taster has been revealed.

The cinematic opening sequence of the game has been released to watch now. Showing off the major Spartan characters, the scene showcases their fighting abilities after a bit of stern faced chatter.

Some fans might be disappointed though as the Master Chief doesn't make an appearance at all.

The trailer doesn't show off gameplay either as it's purely for cinematic purposes. Clearly the graphic power of the next-gen Xbox One is being shown off in this video. Firefly actor Nathan Fillion is clearly recognisable from his super realistic looking CGI face, before you even hear his voice.

The opening sequence does remind us a little of Avengers: Age of Ultron, which also jumps between characters battling in an action sequence. Not that this is a bad thing here, far from it.

The limited story reveal tells us the Spartans are being sent to recover Dr Halsey who is working with Covenant elites.

Halo 5: Guardians is going to be available from 27 October with pre-order possible now from the Xbox website linked below.

