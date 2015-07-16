Rovio made a 'bigger, badder, birdier' sequel to Angry Birds, will launch this month

Rovio made an Angry Birds 2.

The Finnish game developer has announced that it will launch the sequel to its highly-succesful Angry Birds mobile game on 30 July. It'll be available in Apple's App Store as well as the Google Play Store.

The company published a blog post to make the announcment, though it was scant on details. It also has a placeholder website with a countdown and a teaser video embedded, the latter of which you can watch below. Based on the video's description, we can assume the setting is on "Piggy Island" and will involve a beach party getting crashed.

The video itself shows pigs on a beach, with you or someone or something looking at them through what appears to be binoculars. Promotional art also shows the familiar cast of birds from Rovio's original Angry Birds, which first launched in 2009 and has since been downloaded 3 billion times.

The original game was followed up by several spin-offs, including a licensed games based on Star Wars. It's even spawned an Angry Birds film that's expected to hit cinemas next summer.