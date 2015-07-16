  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Rovio made a 'bigger, badder, birdier' sequel to Angry Birds, will launch this month

|
Rovio Rovio made a 'bigger, badder, birdier' sequel to Angry Birds, will launch this month
  • Rovio 2 will hit App Stores on 30 July
  • First official sequel to Angry Birds
  • Original Angry Birds spawned several spin-offs

Rovio made an Angry Birds 2.

The Finnish game developer has announced that it will launch the sequel to its highly-succesful Angry Birds mobile game on 30 July. It'll be available in Apple's App Store as well as the Google Play Store.

The company published a blog post to make the announcment, though it was scant on details. It also has a placeholder website with a countdown and a teaser video embedded, the latter of which you can watch below. Based on the video's description, we can assume the setting is on "Piggy Island" and will involve a beach party getting crashed.

The video itself shows pigs on a beach, with you or someone or something looking at them through what appears to be binoculars. Promotional art also shows the familiar cast of birds from Rovio's original Angry Birds, which first launched in 2009 and has since been downloaded 3 billion times.

The original game was followed up by several spin-offs, including a licensed games based on Star Wars. It's even spawned an Angry Birds film that's expected to hit cinemas next summer.

PopularIn Games
  1. Xbox E3 2018 briefing: How to watch the press conference online and what to expect
  2. Alexa and Google Assistant voice control spotted on Xbox One
  3. What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
  4. Jurassic World Alive: How to play, in-game payments and everything you need to know
  5. E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
  1. Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, to be announced at E3 2018
  2. Great gaming deal! Get an Xbox One S free with Samsung Galaxy A8 or S8 on Virgin Mobile
  3. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  4. Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life
  5. Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer
Comments