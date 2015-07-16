  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Want to expand your Xbox One gaming? Now you can sync it to Philips Hue lighting

|
1/5 Philips
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own

- Hue light colours reflect the on-screen action

- Chariot first game to feature light interaction

- Suggestion that more games could support Hue

Philips has partnered with games developer Frima Studio to provide a more immersive experience for Xbox One owners. Frima's game Chariot syncs with Philips Hue lighting to create a colourful backdrop to gaming session.

When playing the indie game, Philips Hue lighting can be set to interact with the on-screen action in real time. And although it only works with the one title so far, as it needs to be added as an option to each and every game, it is proof positive that it is possible and an option for developers going forward.

Chariot is a co-op platformer that launched for free as part of the Xbox Live Games for Gold scheme, where at least one free game is on offer to Gold members each month - at the moment, there are two a month. It now costs £11.99 on the Xbox games store.

READ: Philips Hue (complete system) review

"With its stunning art and mesmerising environments, Chariot is a perfect fit to demonstrate the full potential of Philips Hue for games and Frima is the ideal partner to help us showcase a technological world premiere," said Wout Verhagen, director of strategic alliances and partnerships at Philips.

That suggests we might see more Hue-enabled games in future.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments