Want to expand your Xbox One gaming? Now you can sync it to Philips Hue lighting

Philips has partnered with games developer Frima Studio to provide a more immersive experience for Xbox One owners. Frima's game Chariot syncs with Philips Hue lighting to create a colourful backdrop to gaming session.

When playing the indie game, Philips Hue lighting can be set to interact with the on-screen action in real time. And although it only works with the one title so far, as it needs to be added as an option to each and every game, it is proof positive that it is possible and an option for developers going forward.

Chariot is a co-op platformer that launched for free as part of the Xbox Live Games for Gold scheme, where at least one free game is on offer to Gold members each month - at the moment, there are two a month. It now costs £11.99 on the Xbox games store.

READ: Philips Hue (complete system) review

"With its stunning art and mesmerising environments, Chariot is a perfect fit to demonstrate the full potential of Philips Hue for games and Frima is the ideal partner to help us showcase a technological world premiere," said Wout Verhagen, director of strategic alliances and partnerships at Philips.

That suggests we might see more Hue-enabled games in future.