Jeremy Clarkson's Top Gear sacking made Forza 6 a better game, says Dan Greenawalt

Although BBC TV show Top Gear will still be a significant part of Forza Motorsport 6 when it is released on 15 September it will not feature new presenter Chris Evans. Nor will it feature the dulcet tones of disgraced ex-presenter Jeremy Clarkson, who Turn 10 had worked with on the project before his departure in March.

But that doesn't bother creative director of the developer Dan Greenawalt, who told Pocket-lint that the Top Gear debacle has actually improved the forthcoming driving game.

Speaking to us during a briefing at E3 in Los Angeles, Greenawalt said that having to lose Clarkson gave the project a new perspective that will benefit gamers.

"I think [Clarkson's sacking] allowed us to open up new experiences to the player," he told us. "It allowed us to take a step back and say, ‘What were the Top Gear personalities adding to our game? Was it adding Top Gear or was it adding levity and personality, character and interesting stories?’

"That allowed us to start thinking about adding other personalities like Mark Skaife and other professional drivers.

"It doesn’t have to always be about these guys, let’s bring more people in and get people more excited. Now Top Gear personalities – well, former Top Gear personalities – are part of a larger suite."

The Top Gear testing track is still in the game, as are Stig challenges in the showcase area.

