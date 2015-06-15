South Park: The Fractured But Whole surprises E3

It's rare for many E3 gaming expo surprises these days, but Ubisoft has managed it at its 2015 press conference, unveiling a new South Park role-playing game The Fractured But Whole. Yep, toilet humour alert, get prepped.

To introduce the game, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker made their way to the stage, confirming that while they had promised to never make another South Park video game after The Stick of Truth, that they had learned a lot and throught "f- it, let's do it".

Created in partnership with Ubisoft San Francisco, The Fractured But Whole is the next chapter after The Stick of Truth. You still play the new kid, but now he's (sort of) friends with the rest of the gang - including Cartman, Kenny, Stan and Kyle - it's time to dress up as familiar superheroes.

That means Butters' Professor Chaos, Cartman's The Coon, and many other cringeworthy and comedy characters will show face. Expect lots of butt jokes and typical close-to-the-mark adult humour.

There's no word on release date or platforms just yet. But whatever it appears on, as long tim South park fan, we know we'll be playing The Fractured But Whole and trying to keep a straight face.