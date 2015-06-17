Best E3 2015 game trailers: Star Fox Zero, Uncharted 4, Halo 5, Forza 6, Fallout 4 and more

Giants from the gaming industry are descending on LA this week to show off the latest efforts at video game trade show E3 as they look to tease us with what's in store over the coming year.

Whether it is the blood soaked action of Doom or the stealth skills of Emily in Dishonored 2, the humble game trailer has come a long way since the days of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Here we will be compiling all the best E3 game trailers as they happen over the course of the trade show. Sit back, grab some popcorn, and get ready to be "officially" teased. It's time to start writing your wish list.

Be warned however, some of these trailers contain graphic images not suitable for everyone.

Drake and the gang are back in next-gen glory. The usual insanely awesome movie-like action is shown off in this latest demo trailer. Notice the new crowd interaction, better team AI and destructible environments.

Microsoft has shown off, for the first time, multiplayer gameplay footage of Halo 5: Guardians being played. It looks brilliant. This online multiplayer mode is now called Warzone.

At long last the eagerly anticipated Gears of War sequel, simply titled Gears 4 has been shown off with in game footage at E3 2015. Get your drool rag ready.

The latest next-gen instalment of the cyborg warrior game franchise looks better than ever. New mods for the protagonist's robotic arm and a decidedly scary looking bad guy should make for another top title.

Lots of killing, oh and we love the brief glimpse of the BFG in the last seconds of the video.

Man's best friend is a key part of Fallout 4 according to the trailer, something Bethesda confirmed at its E3 press conference. The game is due out in November this year.

The trailer for Dishonored 2 is a stunner, not just a tease but an in-depth look at what we can expect. While Corvo is said to return, the trailer shows gameplay as the character Emily Kaldwin. She's all grown up since her kidnapping in the original game and appears to have developed some elemental grappling hook powers.

The original Jurassic Park and the new Jurassic World movies get the Lego treatment with a new instalment that is available in shops straight away. Handy as the film has just smashed the global box office opening weekend taking over $500 million.

Bethesda has shown off its latest Battlecry trailer with in-game footage. Needless to say there's plenty of violence. There is also a selection of characters and weapons shown off. Time for Battlecry fans to start getting excited.

This is a strange one. You play an ostrich who has to kick his way out of trouble on a desert island. Random doesn't even start to explain it.

A new trailer has been revealed showing off a Mad Max game that follows on from the new movie release. Expect as much action, gore and amazing attention to visual detail as the movie, if this trailer is anything to go by.

Tom Clancy's The Division has been years in the making and as such another tease has been revealed. This time it's a decent length trailer shown off at E3. Looking good, here's hoping it finally gets released.

One of the best looking car games out there has been shown off in its sixth version and it looks better than ever. That new Ford GT plays a huge part in the trailer and we're not complaining it looks awesome.

Dark Souls fans were excited to see a trailer for Dark Souls III at E3 during the Microsoft keynote. Lots of Game of Thrones style music and dramatic huge creatures to impress us.

The trailer for Fable Legends, voiced by Game of Thrones actress Lena Headley. Expect big drama and lots of fun.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is a first entry to the revamped Mass Effect series.

BioWare has promised to deliver it by the holidays in 2016 and said it will feature new species and alien races as well as an online component. It also won't focus on the original trilogy's narrative, which followed the story of Commander Shepard.

Unravel by EA stars a creature named Yarny, who is made of - you guessed - yarn.

The yarn actually unravels as Yarny explores the world and beats obstacles. The main character is small and seems to trudge around in the most lovable and sweet way. Unravel is considered a puzzle game and is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

This latest Tomb Raider-franchise installment sees Lara Croft on her "first great tomb-raiding expedition as she seeks to discover the secret of immortality". Rise of the Tomb Raider is due on 10 November for the Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Microsoft has introduced a new game series and Xbox exclusive called ReCore.

The game's debut trailer has the following description: "As one of the last remaining humans, forge friendships with courageous robot companions and lead them on an epic adventure through a mysterious, dynamic world".

Star Wars Battlefront, which is an upcoming game for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, will support multiplayer action with up to 40 players battling it out in massive fights between the Empire and the Rebellion. This trailer gives us a taste of what we can expect.

The actual video also has the following brief summary: "As the Empire, you must accompany AT-AT walkers as they march towards the Rebel base to destroy it. And as a Rebel, you must do everything you can to stop them."

Ubisoft's latest Trackmania title is called Trackmania Turbo. It is in development for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 and will feature 200 pre-built tracks, new environments for building your own race courses, and even some virtual reality functionality.

Ubisoft kicked off its E3 press conference with a new South Park game called South Park: The Fractured But Whole, which is available for pre-order now. The game's currently in development and is considered the sequel to 2014’s South Park: The Stick of Truth.

Ubisoft also debuted Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands during its briefing at E3 2015. It is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Ghost Recon is being described as a military shooter set in a "massive and responsive open world, entirely playable in 4 player co-op or solo". The story is set in the near-future in Bolivia, which has become the largest cocaine producer in the world, while The Ghosts is an elite US Special Forces team that's ben sent to takedown the cartel in Bolivia.

We knew this title was coming, but Ubisoft has given us a first look at Assassin’s Creed Syndicate with a gameplay walkthrough trailer. It shows an up-close combat as well as the ability to traverse the city with new vehicles like horse carts and trains.

Konami has released a five-minute trailer for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. It's creepy and very Metal Gear Solid-esque. Phantom Pain is due to launch on 1 September and is the sequel to 2014's Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes.

EA announced that Mirror's Edge Catalyst will launch 23 February 2016 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

EA also released a trailer for the game while at E3, which according to the video's description, is all about letting you "experience Faith’s origin story". Catalyst is the sequel to 2008's Mirror's Edge.

The Last Guardian - which was first teased more than eight years ago - is currently in development and meant to be Team ICO’s followup to ICO and Shadow of The Colossus. Sony showed off the game's announcement trailer, which stars a young protagonist and his friend Trico, as they work together to solve puzzles and escape their city.

Sony has announced Destiny's next expansion.

Called The Taken King, Sony said the expansion will launch on 15 September. With it, gamers will be able to complete an all-new adventure in the Destiny universe. It'll feature Oryx, who is known as The Taken King, and his corrupted army attempting to exact revenge on the Guardians while also consuming worlds. You're supposed to arm yourself with new abilities, weapons, and gear to defeat them.

Sony showed off a new trailer for Black Ops 3.

It is two-minutes long and reveals the multiplayer component and various maps with snow as well as jungle and mountainous terrains. The company also announced that the next entry within the Call of Duty franchise will launch first as an exclusive beta for the PlayStation 4 in August. PlayStation gamers will be the first to receive DLC map packs, too.

Guerilla Games is moving away from KillZone for a moment in order to reveal Horizon: Zero Dawn, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world and sees you playing a bow-wielding female hunter named Aloy (who fights off mechanical enemies).

Horizon: Zero Dawn is currently in development for the PS4. There's no word on a release date.

The latest trailer for Street Fighter 5 highlights the return of fighters Birdie and Cammy. Apart from that, Sony revealed that an online beta for the game will start on 32 July, only on PlayStation 4. A second and third beta phase will be announced at a later time.

We've seen previous trailers for this colourful game with, but now a new live demo has been launched in order spotlight gameplay and the scale of the universe, which was created by just a 10-person team at Hello Games. There's still no release date for No Man's Sky other than "soon".

The much-rumoured next-gen remake of Final Fantasy VII is happening. Sony and Square-Enix have confirmed the speculation by premiering a Final Fantasy VII cinematic trailer. The game is coming to PlayStation 4 in 2016.

LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway developer Media Molecule have an upcoming PS4 exclusive game called Dreams, in which you'll be able to create your own objects, places, and characters with the Dualshock 4. The reveal trailer has the following description:

"To be completely honest with you, I have no idea what is going on here. Is it gameplay? Is it CGI? Is it just a dream? Who knows. Looks interesting though, and it's by the people who made Little Big Planet so that's something I guess. Dreams. Dreamy, dreamy dreams. Press play!"

The Shenmue franchise is getting a third installment. After debuting the trailer at Sony's keynote presentation at E3 gaming convention, Japanese game designer Yu Suzuki took to the stage to help announce a $2 million Kickstarter goal. If successful, Shenmue 3 will come to PlayStation.

Starfox is back in clearer graphics than ever. He's been reinvented with more Japanese influences, hence going back to Zero with the name.