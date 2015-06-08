No need to buy Splatoon, now you can play it in Minecraft

Minecraft is already an immensely popular game. Splatoon has been received with much praise. Now the two are coming together to win the internet.

One of the great things about Minecraft is its ability to be modified. One Minecraft tinkerer has taken advantage of this to create his own version of Splatoon, within Minecraft.

Minecraft Splatoon mod creator and YouTuber Sethbling has used all the mechanics of Minecraft to offer a version of Splatoon. The game is a first-person shooter that pits players against each other for several minutes in an attempt to cover the largest area with their coloured ink. You can also shoot each other and there is no friendly fire.

The Minecraft version of Splatoon offers three weapons: Splattershot to fire blobs of ink, Splat Charger to shoot almighty lines of ink, and Splat Roller to sploosh out ink in your path as you run.

Players are also able to morph from a human into a squid character, which makes for faster movements and quicker ammo recharge time. You can only turn into squid mode while on your own team pillar.

If you have a wall painted in your own team's colour you can jump straight up that wall.

Splatoon in Minecraft is available as a mod for download now.

READ: Splatoon review: Ink-redible multiplayer for just a few squids