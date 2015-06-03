This is Fallout 4: Official trailer shows stunning game and screengrab hints at 4K

Fallout 4 has been officially unveiled by Bethesda shortly after the company accidentally leaked a screengrab of the game when it posted its dedicated website early.

It mistakenly opened the official website ahead of time, with the image and a picture of the box covers for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC versions. And while it was always expected that Xbox 360 and PS3 owners would miss out this time around, the early glimpse confirmed that fact.

And just taking a look at the trailer, it's time to buy a current generation console or top level gaming PC folks, if you don't already have one.

The graphics for the new game look simply stunning, if the video Bethesda posted is anything to go by. More of the game will be revealed at E3 2015 in little over a week's time too, with the Bethesda press conference to get the whole show rolling on 14 June.

It's the company's first solo press event and Fallout 4 is expected to share the stage with the new remake of Doom.

Another detail unearthed from the earlier leaked screenshot is that it looks like the PC version will be able to run in 4K on compatible systems. The grab is 3840 x 2160 and previous game grabs of that resolution have also been taken from titles with 4K capabilities.

Bethesda pulled its site as quickly as it put it up, but that didn't stop eagle-eyed game fans from spotting it and grabbing some of the assets. However, now that it's back up again you can check it out for yourself.