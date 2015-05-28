They've only gone and built a life-sized Batman: Arkham Knight Batmobile

Warner's Batman: Arkham Knight will be available for PS4, Xbox One and PC from 23 June and to celebrate the addition of the Batmobile to the incredibly successful franchise, the company has build a life-sized replica of the vehicle in the game.

It is currently housed in the famed Joe Macari supercar showroom in London, but is not for sale and a complete one of a kind.

The design of the Arkham Knight Batmobile clearly draws inspiration from the version driven by Christian Bale's Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy of films, but there's something a little more sleek about it. It has a shallower profile and is geared more for speed that battle.

That said, the one in the game is no mere transport. It has many other features as you will be able to read in Pocket-lint's preview of the latest build of the game which we'll be bringing to you shortly.

Warner also released a new gameplay trailer recently, which gives a glimpse of the in-game Batmobile in action, plus the additional cast members that will be available to fight alongside. In all respects, it looks like developer Rocksteady has pulled out all the stops for its third game (Origins was made by Warner in-house) and thankfully we don't have too long before release.