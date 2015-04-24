Marvel and Telltale Games announce team-up for 2017 game

Marvel will team-up with Telltale Games, famed for its Walking Dead and Game of Thrones titles, to create a game series that will appear in 2017.

The gaming series is set to appear on both PCs and consoles in 2017 but it's unclear what it will be. The partnership is with Marvel Games so it's expected to tie-in with the cinematic Marvel universe.

Announced 2017 movie releases for Marvel include: Thor Ragnarok, Guardians of the Galaxy War of Kings and Black Panther. The game could tie into any of these but, more likely, we'd expect it to focus on bridging the gap between the Avengers films.

The Avengers films contain the most famous characters of the Marvel cinematic universe so it makes sense for the game to add further depth to them. That said Telltale Games is well known for telling stories that run parallel to main themes and characters. Since the third Avengers film is the Civil War story this game may build that up following more minor characters taking sides ahead of the movie release.

The announcement was made on the Telltale Games website saying: "Announced this evening in San Francisco, we're excited to reveal an all-new partnership with the incredible team at Marvel Entertainment. We'll be teaming up on the development of an upcoming Telltale game series project set to premiere in 2017!"

