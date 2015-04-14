If you want to play Grand Theft Auto 5 in 4K you’ll need one of these

When Rockstar released images of Grand Theft Auto 5 running in 4K our mouths hit the floor; partly because the shots looked so good and partly because there's no way our current PC setup could handle it.

That's not because our Nvidia GTX 780 Ti graphics card is not capable, it is, but we don't currently have a screen to view it on. It's all well and good being able to render the game in 4K, but there'll be little benefit on our 1080p monitor.

So should you fancy playing GTA 5 in 4K, and don't have your PC plugged into an Ultra-HD TV, you'll need something like this; Viewsonic has announced a pro-standard 27-inch 4K Ultra-HD IPS monitor, with a 3840 x 2160 resolution and the capability to show footage at 60fps.

The Viewsonic VP2780-4K is designed predominantly for design professionals, with 100 per cent sRGB and 80 per cent Adobe RGB colour coverage. It is also suitable for video-editing and broadcasting use. And while its 5.0ms refresh rate is slower than dedicated gaming monitors (usually 2.0ms), its resolution makes up for that.

IPS monitors are also better than standard LCD models because of colour reproduction and viewing angle, so they represent decent trade-offs too.

Rockstar has previously said that to run GTA 5 in 4K at 30fps, you will need "at minimum an AMD HD 7870 graphics card or NVidia GTX 760 with 2GB of VRAM". And in 60fps "you'll need a high-end SLI or Crossfire setup." Or an Nvidia Titan X.

READ: Grand Theft Auto V review

However, you'll also need a screen to view it on and Viewsonic now provides one of the answers. At £599 it could make your gaming setup future proof for some time.