  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Chef leaks Tony Hawk 5 game title while working pro skater's event

|
Tony Hawk | Twitter Chef leaks Tony Hawk 5 game title while working pro skater's event
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

A California chef and caterer might have trouble booking clients in the future, as he's providing food and drink at an event for Tony Hawk and accidentally leaked that the pro skater is likely unveiling a new game at said event.

According to The LADBible, Joe Youkhan was hired to whip up meals for guests at a special presentation hosted by Hawk. The chef posted a picture of the venue to his social media, and in doing so, he seems to have unwittingly leaked that a new entry to Hawk's video game series is on the way and expected to debut shortly.

The picture clearly shows Youkha, the chef and owner of The Tasing Spoon, at the venue ahead of the event, but you can see a projection screen behind him that quite obviously displays "Tony Hawk 5". The photo, which has since been pulled, was also posted with the following caption: "#TastingSpoon catering for Tony Hawk".

Hawk first announced via Twitter last year that he was working with Activision on a new console game and that fans of the Pro Skater series will be hyped. He briefly teased the same news a few months later at CES 2015, when he appeared at Sony's event as a product ambassador for its latest 4K action camera.

Tony Hawk | Twitterchef leaks tony hawk 5 game title while working pro skater s event image 2

The game's publisher has also confirmed the game is coming, but it was thought that "Tony Hawk 5" was a working title. The new game will be the 19th installment in the series, though it will be the fifth Pro Skater title.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments