Chef leaks Tony Hawk 5 game title while working pro skater's event

A California chef and caterer might have trouble booking clients in the future, as he's providing food and drink at an event for Tony Hawk and accidentally leaked that the pro skater is likely unveiling a new game at said event.

According to The LADBible, Joe Youkhan was hired to whip up meals for guests at a special presentation hosted by Hawk. The chef posted a picture of the venue to his social media, and in doing so, he seems to have unwittingly leaked that a new entry to Hawk's video game series is on the way and expected to debut shortly.

The picture clearly shows Youkha, the chef and owner of The Tasing Spoon, at the venue ahead of the event, but you can see a projection screen behind him that quite obviously displays "Tony Hawk 5". The photo, which has since been pulled, was also posted with the following caption: "#TastingSpoon catering for Tony Hawk".

Hawk first announced via Twitter last year that he was working with Activision on a new console game and that fans of the Pro Skater series will be hyped. He briefly teased the same news a few months later at CES 2015, when he appeared at Sony's event as a product ambassador for its latest 4K action camera.

The game's publisher has also confirmed the game is coming, but it was thought that "Tony Hawk 5" was a working title. The new game will be the 19th installment in the series, though it will be the fifth Pro Skater title.