You can play as Predator and Jason Vorhees in Mortal Kombat X, things just got a whole lot more savage

Rumours emerged in February that the forthcoming new Mortal Kombat game for Xbox One, PS4, PS3, Xbox 360 and PC would feature downloadable content with extra characters from movies. And now they seem to have been corroborated by the official Xbox store.

The Kombat Pack comes with a premium edition of Mortal Kombat X that is listed on the US version of Xbox.com for $80.99 (£55). It contains not one but two big screen characters to play as in the beat-em-up.

The first is the previously-rumoured Predator, which might come as a slight shock considering the game is a Warner Bros title and the popular movie creature is the heart of a 20th Century Fox franchise. Not that we're complaining though.

The second character listed in the Xbox blurb is Jason Vorhees - a bit more obvious addition as Friday the 13th was originally a Warner Bros movie franchise before it sold it to Paramount for a stake in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar.

Another two classic Mortal Kombat fighters make up the premium bundle. There is no word on the previously rumoured comic book character Spawn, however.

As the listing says that the Kombat Pack is "currently available in the Mortal Kombat X Premium Edition", we're willing to bet that it will also appear as DLC somewhere down the line for those who purchase the game separately.

Mortal Kombat X will be available in the UK 14 April. You can pre-order it from Amazon.co.uk.