Play Space Invaders and raise money for charity? Job's a good'un

Will there ever be a better way of making money for charity than this? Classic arcade machines have been turned into charity boxes that accept all types of currency and are currently making money for a good cause in Swedish airports.

Swedavia Swedish Airports and the Swedish Red Cross realised that the charity collection boxes in Stockholm Arlanda Airport and Göteborg Landvetter Airport were collecting international change from some passengers, but not doing as well as they could. They therefore came up with a way of rewarding those donating with some of the best arcade games of all time.

Three machines were built for each airport - Space Invaders, Ms Pac-Man and Galaga - with all proceeds going straight to the Red Cross.

"Put your foreign coins to good use and help someone while having fun," is the tagline. The partnership also believes that its coin-op classics "turn the waiting for bags into a better experience." Everyone's a winner.

At present, only Swedish airports seem to have the incentive, but it's such a good idea we hope the British Airports Authority and the major airports in the US are watching. If so, can we also recommend Bomb Jack - we must have dropped hundreds of pounds on that in the 80s.