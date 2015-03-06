The year of VR continues as Vuzix brings its IWear 720 to eyes and ears

Virtual reality is well and truly becoming a reality for 2015 with numerous headsets unveiled, the latest being the Vuzix iWear 720.

HTC unveiled its Vive headset at Mobile World Congress this week for a late 2015 release and Oculus announced plans to release its Rift commercially by early 2016. With virtual reality kicking off Vuzix, the headset specialist that gave us the Google Glass competing M100 Smart Glasses, is back.

Vuzix showed off a very early stage VR headset at CES in January in the V720. This appears to have been upgraded and now takes the form of the iWear 720. The device supports any device that has an HDMI-out port meaning you can watch videos or games in 2D or 3D, with built-in headphones for immersive noise-isolating audio.

As you may have guessed from the name the dual displays are 720p resolution each which equates to a 130-inch screen viewed from 10-feet away equivalent. It’s also battery powered for portability – although battery life wasn't mentioned.

For gamers there's motion tracking built-in as well as support for Unity 3D and Unreal engine games. It also supports Nvidia Shield gaming as well as the 80 partners of the OSVR alliance.

The IWear 720 can even be converted for augmented reality by adding optional AR cameras to the rig.

Pricing and release date are yet to be announced.

