Project Cars delayed once again, May launch due to last minute changes

It looks like you will once again have to wait a little longer to get your hands on Project Cars.

The game's original 2014 release date has been pushed back again and again, with a mid-May 2015 launch now pencilled in the calendar.

Slightly Mad Studios and Bandai Namco Games Europe had already announced that the upcoming game had been delayed due to "final adjustments in the game". The latest delay is down to fine-tuning: "Despite the game being 99.9 per cent complete, the remaining 0.1 per cent attending to small issues and bugs has been tricky to anticipate", reads part of a statement on the Bandai Namco Games website.

The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U, and PC title now doesn't have a definitive launch date, only a launch month, which has us crossing our fingers it'll see the light of day in good time. But the new release date doesn't refer to the Wii U edition, which is anticipated yet later in the year.

But there's a diamond in the rough. As a thankyou for waiting patiently for the release all players will get some free content as compensation. What that is, however, is anyone's guess: "This gift, that we’re sure is going to excite fans, will be available from day one and revealed shortly", says Ian Bell, studio head at Slightly Mad Studios.

We hope it'll be worth the wait. Project Cars is one of the most authentic and technically-advanced racing games ever made - and we've played it, check out our preview here - and is set to include a large track roster, variety of motorsports, freeform and authentic career modes, and dynamic time of day and weather.

Just a shame it's suffered so many hiccups throughout production. Here's hoping for a definitive May launch date.

