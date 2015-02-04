Valve could unveil Half-Life 3 and Portal 3 before E3 2015

Finally we may see Gordon Freeman return in a high-resolution next-generation Half-Life 3 sooner than expected. In fact Valve may unveil Half-Life 3 and Portal 3 before E3 2015 at the GDC 2015 from 2 March.

Valve is usually extremely tight-lipped on any projects it's working on. Recently the launch of its Steam Machines were being covered widely but any mention of Half-Life 3 or Portal 3 was largely ignored.

Valve is going to be on a panel at GDC 2015 where it will be talking about its next-generation graphics, the successor to OpenGL. This panel will be called "glNext: The Future of High Performance Graphics".

While we expect the glNext engine to be amazing we're not getting too excited about seeing Half-Life 3 or Portal 3 just yet. That said Valve will need something to show off this new engine and what better way to tease the new Half-Life than this?

Other titles from Valve expected to get the glNext graphical bump include Left 4 Dead 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Of course Valve may show off a demo video or a completely new title. But it can't hurt to hope that it will want to push this new engine with its best titles – that could appear at E3 2015 in June.

Whatever happens, we're expect glNext to change gaming so next-gen consoles start getting pushed to their limits.

