This Top Gear spoof is better than the real thing, watch it before it's pulled

The PS4 and Xbox One get their first Saints Row games from today with the remastered Saints Row IV: Re-elected and the all-new expansion pack Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell. And to celebrate their launch Deep Silver has spoofed Top Gear in a way that will make the usual show as dull as ditch water.

Taking inspiration from the Archair-a-geddon vehicle that you're able to drive in Saints Row IV - to devastating effect - the team decided to put its own version of Stig ("Stag") in the motorised comfy lounger and set him free on the streets of London.

Coupled with a cheesy Jeremy Clarkson impression, the video apes Top Gear perfectly, down to his nasally drone and the show's tendency to offend. However, it's also likely to offend the BBC as it sails a bit close to the wind at times. We recommend therefore that you watch it before the Beeb's lawyers get all over it.

You can buy Saints Row IV: Re-elected and Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell as digital downloads separately on the PlayStation Store or Xbox Live or in a collection pack. The Gat Out of Hell standalone expansion, which gives players control over Johnny Gat or Kinzie Kensington for the first time in the series, is also available for PC, PS3 or Xbox 360. Saints Row IV has been out for those formats since August last year.