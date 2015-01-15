Got a 3D printer? Have a collectable Dying Light zombie figure for free

To celebrate the launch of zombie survival game Dying Light on 30 January, developer Techland has released 3D printer files for a figurine of one of the in-game zombies, for you to download and print for free.

What's more, the company has posted a video with tips on how to paint it once printed, to make it look like a shop-bought collectable model.

The STL file found here comes zipped and you just load it into your 3D printer's software to have the fully realised design ready for printing. Some talent will be needed with the paintbrush, however.

Another clever tool to hype Dying Light is a new website, Harran-city.com, that seems like a regular homepage for the location of the zombie outbreak. But as you explore it, a hacker takes over and reveals the extent of the viral horror as it emerges.

It brings players a bit more into the world of the game and works as a cunning prequel story.

Dying Light will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, with the US getting the game a few days before the UK release. A short parkour-style movie was also made recently, with a real-life actor being chased across rooftops in Cambridge by a zombie. It is entirely presented in first-person, like the game.