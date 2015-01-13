Want to drive the new Ford GT? Forza 6 for Xbox One might be your only option

It must be said that we've been blown away by the surprise announcement at this year's North American Auto Show in Detroit, the Ford GT supercar. It is, quite simply, beautiful.

However, our chances of ever driving let alone owning one of the £200,000 V6-engined cars is slim. Very slim. At least in the flesh.

Thankfully, the new edition of Forza Motorsport, also announced to tie-in with Ford's unveiling, will feature the Ford GT. Indeed, it's on the cover of the box.

Like its predecessor, Forza Motorsport 6 will be exclusively available on Xbox One and will be available later this year. Gameplay will be first shown during the E3 videogames trade show in Los Angeles in June, but Microsoft has confirmed that as well as the GT, you will be able to drive a Shelby GT350 Mustang and the F-150 Raptor also unveiled by Ford in Detroit.

They will all appear first in Forza 6 in gaming terms.

"It is an honour to share this historic moment with Ford and celebrate the legacy of the GT by making it the featured cover car of Forza Motorsport 6," said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox.

"We’re thrilled to have the unique opportunity to announce Forza Motorsport 6 the day the car debuts – on one of the biggest stages in the automotive industry, and we can’t wait to share more details on the game later this year."