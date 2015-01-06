  1. Home
Mad Catz L.Y.N.X. 9 is the Swiss army knife of gaming for Android and PC

Mad Catz L.Y.N.X. 9 - Looking like a space-age Transformer crab, or something, the L.Y.N.X. 9 is actually a Bluetooth gamepad for Android smartphones and tablets. It can even be used for PC gaming too.
Mad Catz has been busy readying products for a CES unveiling but few are as surprisingly different as the L.Y.N.X. 9 Mobile Hybrid Controller.

Not only does it look like a crab, it can be used to control games on an Android smartphone or tablet and even a PC. And if you have a Bluetooth-enabled smart TV, it can even be used with an included QWERTY keyboard attachment for web browsing and the sort.

When collapsed it is can fit in a shirt pocket, but it undoes like a Transformer and can be used in a number of configurations. As well as attach an Android smartphone to the top, you can extend the legs to form a solid table stand. It will also stretch to fit on either side of a 7-inch tablet.

And supplied cables will also connect your tablet device to a TV to play games on the larger screen.

The controller also works without an Android device attached and can be used to control games on a Bluetooth-enabled PC. And a built-in microphone can be used with voice control applications on Android, even to make and receive calls while playing.

It is made of metal and other "premium" components so is fit to travel and although expensive - available from March for $299.99 (£197) - it is designed for the discerning mobile games player.

