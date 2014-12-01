Here's the launch trailer for first episode of Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series, out this week

Telltale has been working on a Game of Thrones video game series based on the hit HBO television show, and in an attempt to whet your appetite, it has just released the a trailer for the first episode in the upcoming series.

Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series will be a six-part episodic game series, and Iron from Ice is slated to release as the first episode. The series tells the story of House Forrester and features several cast members from the television show reprising their roles, including Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Lena Heady as Cersei Lannister, etc.

The events in the game series begin toward the end of season three of the television series. You'll control five members of House Forrester (each with their own point of view), as well as interact with other famous characters, and visit familiar locations such as King's Landing and The Wall. Check out the first episode's trailer, below, for a sneak peek.

The first episode will initially launch on 2 December in the US for PC, Mac, and PS4, followed by the Xbox One launch in the US and PS4 launch in Europe on 3 December. The iOS version will launch on 4 December, with the Android version coming sometime later this month. And finally, the PS3 version will launch globally on 9 December.

You'll be able download the episode from the Telltale Online Store, Steam, PlayStation Network, Xbox Games Store, Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and other digital distribution services.