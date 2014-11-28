World's largest games collection up for auction again after $750,000 offer went sour

Although World record holder Michael Thomasson thought he was quids in when his videogame collection was sold on GameGavel for more than $750,000 earlier this year, that deal failed to materialise and so you can have another chance at owning the largest library of games in the world. Plus, in the process, get your own name in the Guinness Book of Records.

Thomasson is currently not allowed to say why the original deal fell through as it is in the hands of his lawyers, but he is considering re-listing the entire collection through an auction house such as Christie's.

He also doesn't expect to raise anywhere near the previous sum, but is still interested in a sale. He'll even talk to potential buyers directly.

The entire collection is worth between $700, 000 and $800,000 and is made up of over 11,000 games. There are titles for computers and consoles as old as the Commodore Vic-20 up to the modern day machines.

"I operated seven independent gaming stores during the nineties and have worked for another chain for the last decade," said Thomasson in the previous auction listing. "Whenever I purchased a game that did not directly come from the distributor I was able to look through all our inventory and pick out the nicest copy of a game, including grabbing the nicest box and manual. As a result, the games in my collection are mostly pristine – you will be pleased!"