First trailer for Game of Thrones video game series shown off by Telltale Games

Telltale has been working on a Game of Thrones video game series based on the hit HBO television show, and in an attempt to whet your appetite, it has just released the first trailer for the upcoming series.

The series tells the story of House Forrester and features several cast members from the television show, reprising their roles, such as Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Lena Heady as Cersei Lannister, Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell, and Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Snow.

You'll control five members of House Forrester (each with their own point of view), as well as interact with other famous characters: "Playing as five characters not only reflects the epic scope of Game of Thrones, but is also something that you'll need to be mindful of as you play through the season.

"This is because the actions of one character can ripple out to affect the rest of House Forrester. Multiply the actions of one character by five, and you're truly playing the Game of Thrones... where you win, or you die," Telltale explained.

Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series will be a six-part episodic game series. Iron from Ice will be the first of six episodes, and it will launch "soon" for PC/Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.

Watch the series' teaser trailer above for more information.