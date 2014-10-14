Finding the best Minecraft creations is a bit of a job, but Pocket-lint has rounded up some of the most incredible examples. Straight from the overactive

As you can imagine, hours and hours have been sunk into some of them gems. Wonderfully intricate creations that required time, patience and practice in order to craft.

Straight from the overactive imaginations of several Minecraft builders, many of these creations will blow your mind.

A view from the harbour

Imgur

This awesome view is from the "City Building Project" which is a thoroughly impressive cityscape created in Minecraft that could easily be mistaken for the real thing when viewed at a glance.

SimCity?

Imgur

Another city-building project that, when viewed from above, reminds us of somewhat of SimCity. The close-up views of this creation defy belief though.

A bird's eye view

Maruku 2012/Imgur

Even a close-up, bird's eye view of this Minecraft city is no less impressive. From tiny houses to towering landmarks, this creation has it all.

Minas Tirith

Divici/Planet Minecraft

Another city from fantasy lore, The Lord of the Rings' Minas Tirith, capital of Gondor, is recreated faithfully according to the version that appeared in Peter Jackson's stunning films. It's absolutely massive, as you'd imagine.

Game of Thrones

Maruku 2012/Imgur

Another classic design by Maruku 2012, inspired by Game of Thrones. This one shows a brilliantly detailed world inspired by George R. R. Martin and crafted in Minecraft.

USS Enterprise

JackethSP/Planet Minecraft

Star Trek geeks will love this one. JackethSP has created the USS Enterprise in Minecraft. It's one of many Star Trek creations over at Planet Minecraft, but this one caught our eye merely for its magnificence.

A ship in a bottle

DLoewG/BlunderCraft

There's a certain type of hobbyist that enjoys constructing model ships within glass bottles.

But this YouTuber took things a step further by building the entire thing in Minecraft.

A modern city view

Aequotis/Reddit

Another Minecrafter with some serious talent. This impressive city view was incredibly crafted within Minecraft and yet at a glance could easily be mistaken for a real city.

A magnificent treehouse

Kerouarc/Reddit

This humble treehouse might not be as impressive as some of the other Minecraft creations on our list, but it's certainly a fantastic sight.

Cyberpunk

ElysiumFire/Planet Minecraft

It might look too good to be true, but this Cyberpunk 2077 inspired Minecraft map might be the closest you can get to the technological future of Night City without playing the shooter.

A working airport

CRHcrafter/Planet Minecraft

Any sizeable city needs an airport, and this super-accurate example is an impressive one, at that. With a fleet of planes and even a detailed parking lot, it's a great recreation.

Plane crash

Imgur

A fair bit of effort must have gone into making this one if nothing else.

The Winter Palace

IamNewAsWell

This Minecrafter went about creating a Palace fit for royalty. A magnificent and intricate building with minute detail and an imposing presence too.

A digital Roman empire

Imgur

Another ancient civilisation lovingly created in Minecraft. This time Roman-like architecture has been wonderfully built by the seaside.

The Acropolis

gtofann/Planet Minecraft

Moving from ancient Rome to ancient Greece takes us to Athens' Acropolis, one of the wonders of the ancient world for good reason. It's a stunning site, and almost as impressive in this Minecraft map as it is in reality.

King Kong vs T-Rex

Frostbyte | Micko

Yup. That's T-Rex vs King Kong. Awesome, right? Massive monsters battling it out on a Minecraft backdrop. This monster creation was actually crafted way back in 2012 by Frostbyte | Micko and before creative mode was released.

Space shuttle

crpeh/Reddit

We're not sure this space shuttle would make it through Earth's atmosphere. But we do like the idea of being able to build your own rocket.

A Minecraft metropolis

Maruku 2012/Imgur

Attention to detail, patience and hours and hours of free time. This Minecrafter likely has it all. This impressive creation was lovingly crafted back in 2013 but is no less impressive now.

A view from the waters

Maruku 2012/Imgur

That same sprawling city looks just as impressive from the water. Like a view of an ancient yet magnificent civilisation reimagined with modern technology.

An entire world

Imgur

Not content with just building a single city or lone impressive structure, this Minecrafter actually build an entire world, with different locations, themes and vistas.

We'd recommend checking out all the images, you're bound to be wowed.

SS Augusta Victoria

Drash2005/Planet Minecraft

This masterpiece was created by Drash2005 and is designed to be a Minecraft replica of the real ship SS Augusta Victoria that originally sailed the seas in 1888. This Minecraft version was even built with the same dimensions as the original ship, which is an impressive feat in itself.

Chicago from above

Bluecolty/Reddit

It seems that Minecrafters are obsessed with re-creating real-life locations with intricate and convincing detail. This one seemingly shows Chicago from above. Amazing.

Anfield

Minecraft BuildBro/Planet Minecraft

Another such faithful recreation comes in the form of Anfield, the historic home stadium of football's current world champions Liverpool FC, complete with the recently-added new Main Stand. It's a timeless ground that's just as recognisable in block form.

Babylon

swifsampson/Imgur

If ancient-themed Minecraft creations are more your thing then this one of Babylon might well be appealing.

Crafted back in 2013, it features all manner of magnificent towers and structures from the lost city.

Battlestar Galactica

Ragnur Le Barbare

This magnificent beast is a testament to the dedication and patience of Minecraft creators. As this faithful recreation of the Battlestar Galactica flagship apparently took five million blocks to create and, as you can imagine, many many hours as well.

See it in its full glory over at Planet Minecraft.

Airport ahoy

TheBuildingDuck/Planet Minecraft

In 2020, TheBuildingDuck created an entire city complete with an airport, a cinema, a hospital, offices, a complex road network and even an Ikea superstore.

Impressive stuff. You can witness this in all its glory over on YouTube.

Subnautica

Hope/Planet Minecraft

If you love games within other games, then this might well be the Minecraft map for you. Here, Minecraft creator Hope has created an underwater survival sim Subnautica within Minecraft.

Meaning you have the chance to adventure underwater and explore some awesome water-filled landscapes.

Fortified Medieval Town

Minecrafttalsi/Planet Minecraft

Another massive map creation that took ages. 11 months of effort went into this medieval fort creation inspired by the city of Râșnov in Romania.

Glorious views abound.

Nintendo Switch house

Ayvocado

Can't get yourself a Nintendo Switch due to supply and demand problems? Why not build your own to console yourself? That's what Ayvocado did with this nifty creation of a house inspired by a Switch. Great stuff, though no chance of playing Mario on it. But at least you can watch the tutorial on how to make it yourself.

The Dreamworks Logo

Mindjito

Mindjito took the time to magically recreate the Dreamworks logo with a small number of impressive buildings crafted lovingly inside a crescent moon.

Great stuff.

A little houseboat

TwinSaw

Ok, so it might not be as impressive in terms of size, but that doesn't mean this creation of a tiny houseboat is any less awesome. Sure building a house in Minecraft is fun, but building one of water is beyond the norm.

If you'd like to replicate it yourself, you can see the tutorial here.

Custom realistic maps

qwryzu/planetminecraft

Not your average Minecraft creation, this massive custom landscape was created by PlanetMinecraft user qwryzu and apparently took two months' worth of work, along with years of practice and no doubt a lot of attention to detail and patience.

It consists of four large continents and some seriously impressive views.