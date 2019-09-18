18 incredible Minecraft creations that will blow your mind

Finding the best Minecraft creations is a bit of a job, but Pocket-lint has rounded up some of the most incredible examples. Straight from the overactive imaginations of several Minecraft builders, many of these creations will blow your mind.

Yup. That's T-Rex vs King Kong. Awesome, right? Massive monsters battling it out on a Minecraft backdrop. This monster creation was actually crafted way back in 2012 by Frostbyte | Micko and before creative mode was released.

We're not sure this space shuttle would make it through Eath's atmosphere. But we do like the idea of being able to build your own rocket.

Attention to detail, patience and hours and hours of free time. This Minecrafter likely has it all. This impressive creation was lovingly crafted back in 2013 but is no less impressive now. It's said to represent King's Landing from Game of Thrones.

That same sprawling city looks just as impressive from the water. Like a view of an ancient yet magnificent civilisation reimagined with modern technology.

Even a close-up, bird's eye view of this Minecraft city is no less impressive. From tiny houses to towering landmarks, this creation has it all.

There's a certain type of hobbyist that enjoys constructing model ships within glass bottles. This YouTuber took things a step further by building the entire thing in Minecraft.

Another Minecrafter with some serious talent. This impressive city view was incredibly crafted within Minecraft and yet at a glance could easily be mistaken for a real city.

Sometimes it's the simplest creations that catch the eye. This humble treehouse might not be as impressive as some of the other Minecraft creations on our list, but it's certainly a fantastic sight. We can imagine it as a great place to duck into and escape from reality.

Another city-building project that, when viewed from above, reminds us of somewhat of SimCity. The close-up views of this creation defy belief though.

The same Minecraft city, but seen from a different angle looks remarkably different, but no less impressive.

Although some might argue that this plane is nowhere near decimated enough to have really crashed in this forest, we just appreciate the detail. A fair bit of effort must have gone into making this one if nothing else.

This Minecrafter went about creating a Palace fit for royalty. A magnificent and intricate building with minute detail and imposing presence too.

Another ancient civilisation lovingly created in Minecraft. This time Roman-like architecture has been wonderfully built by the seaside.

Not content with just building a single city or lone impressive structure, this Minecrafter actually build an entire world, with different locations, themes and vistas. We'd recommend checking out all the images, you're bound to be wowed.

This masterpiece was created by Drash2005 and is designed to be a Minecraft replica of the real ship SS Augusta Victoria that originally sailed the seas in 1888. This Minecraft version was even built with the same dimensions as the original ship, which is an impressive feat in itself.

Star Trek geeks will love this one. JackethSP has created the USS Enterprise in Minecraft. It's one of many Star Trek creations over at Planet Minecraft, but this one caught our eye merely for its magnificence.

Another classic design by Maruku 2012, inspired by Game of Thrones. This one shows a brilliantly detailed world inspired by George R. R. Martin and crafted in Minecraft.

It seems that Minecrafters are obsessed with re-creating real-life locations with intricate and convincing detail. This one seemingly shows Chicago from above. Amazing.