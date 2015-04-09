27 incredible Minecraft creations that will blow your mind

Microsoft recently launched the Gameband with Minecraft built right into the wearable, pushing the game back into the limelight.

Using virtual building blocks - as well as a lot of time and patience - everything from Disneyland to all of Denmark have been mapped out and constructed in Minecraft.

Apart from places, objects have been created too, such as a NASA space shuttle and the RMS Titanic and a fleet of ships.

Finding the best Minecraft creations is a bit of a job, but Pocket-lint has rounded up some of the most incredible examples. Straight from the overactive imaginations of several Minecraft builders, many of these creations will blow your mind.

