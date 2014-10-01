  You won't believe that this latest Assassin's Creed game is for iPhone and iPad

Two new console Assassin's Creed games are due soon, Unity for PS4 and Xbox One and Rogue for PS3 and Xbox 360. However, there's a third title in the franchise that plays with the same open world swagger as the other two that hasn't been mentioned quite as much, but is no less interesting.

Assassin's Creed Identity was soft launched in just Australia and New Zealand this week, and features the same assassination and free-running gameplay as others in the series, yet is for the iPad and iPhone. And what's more, it's free to download and play.

Of course, that means that there will be plenty of in-app purchases available, but isn't that true with everything these days? It certainly seems as if there will be plenty of playtime without having to spend a penny.

Identity is set during the Italian Renaissance, the same period as Assassin's Creed II, Brotherhood and Revelations, yet has new features such as the ability to customise your own assassin rather than stick with a storyline character like Ezio Auditore da Firenze.

You can even choose between three different classes of assassin to play, each with different strengths and weaknesses, a bit like the role-playing aspects of Unity.

It also works online, with friends and other players able to join you in missions in order to help.

While only available "down under" at present Assassin's Creed Identity is expected to be more widely rolled out to App Stores around the globe soon. And while you wait you can always check out the 22 minute gameplay walkthrough video put together by TouchGameplay.