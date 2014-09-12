This is what GTA5 on the PS4/Xbox One looks like, coming 18 November
If you've been sitting looking at your decaying Xbox 360 and wondering when you'll finally be able to play Grand Theft Auto 5 on your next-gen console, then wonder no more.
Rockstar has announced that GTA5 will be landing on both the PS4 and Xbox One on 18 November. Those awaiting the PC version, however, will have to hold on until 27 January 2015.
Rockstar has released a new trailer, below, captured from the PS4 version, as well as releasing a number of screens, included in the gallery below, again from the PlayStation 4 version of the game.
While you've been waiting for the game to arrive on the next-gen - it was originally launched on 17 September 2013 - Rockstar has been hard at work adding some benefits over the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions.
These include "major visual and technical upgrades" according to Rockstar, including increased draw distances and a higher resolution, befitting the latest gaming hardware.
There's also some fun stuff in the game, with new content including weapons and activities, more wildlife, more traffic, weather and better damage effects. There are also new radio stations and songs.
That all sounds like a visual next-gen treat, whether there's enough to make you buy it again, we can't tell.
However, if you do choose to return to the game having previously played on your PS3 or 360, you'll be able to transfer your character and progress to the PS4 or Xbox One, as well as being able to access exclusive content - including more vehicles and activities.
The game is now available for pre-order, and those who do so will receive $1,000,000 in-game cash to spend.
