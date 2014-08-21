  N64's GoldenEye 007 played by James Bond himself, guess how he fairs?

Do you remember the 1997 video game GoldenEye 007?

Of course you do. It's hard to forget one of the best-selling Nintendo 64 titles. Well, if you loved it as much as we did (and still do), you'll definitely appreciate what happened recently on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan sat down with talkshow host Jimmy Fallon the other night to discuss a range of topics, including what he's starring in now as well as his fond memories with Robin Williams on the set of Mrs. Doubtfire, but the most interesting part of his segment actually involved a character he hasn't played in over a decade: James Bond.

Brosnan played Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002. But on The Tonight Show, he briefly reprised his GoldenEye 007 role. Fallon - who very much enjoyed the video game back in the day - actually played GoldenEye 007 with Brosnan on his show.

Before Brosnan agreed to play however, he admitted he shot himself in the foot the one time he tried to play the video game. Nevertheless, he was a good sport and played with Fallion. But Brosnan didn't exactly live up to Bond standards.

Right off the bat he got stuck in a corner and then fumbled a bit, helping Fallon to take the lead. Watch the video below to see who ultimately won.