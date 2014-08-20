  Want to see 35 minutes of The Witcher 3 next-gen gameplay? It’s your lucky day

One of the perhaps less talked about but no less worthy games that stole hearts and minds of Gamescom attendees was The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The third chapter in CD Projekt Red's RPG franchise is looking truly stunning on PS4, Xbox and PC, and publisher Namco Bandai has now released a staggering 35 minutes of gameplay footage for you to watch.

The never before seen video includes developer commentary to give you your own, sort-of, Gamescom demo. And although we suspect that the footage is taken from the PC version (old school Xbox controller buttons pop up on occasion), we're pretty sure that the next-gen machines will be just as capable with its visual presentation.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is scheduled for release on 24 February 2015 and is available for pre-order in both Standard and Collector's Editions. The latter comes with the game, a hand-painted Polystone figure of hero Geralt battling a Griffin, a medallion, steelbook cover, 200 page artbook and Collector's Boxes.

You can pre-order the game in the UK from either Game or Amazon for £46.99 for the standard set or £139.99 for the Collector's Edition.

Like us, you may very well be tempted after taking a look at the exhaustive demo. Enjoy.

