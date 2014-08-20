  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Want to see 35 minutes of The Witcher 3 next-gen gameplay? It’s your lucky day

|
  Want to see 35 minutes of The Witcher 3 next-gen gameplay? It’s your lucky day

One of the perhaps less talked about but no less worthy games that stole hearts and minds of Gamescom attendees was The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The third chapter in CD Projekt Red's RPG franchise is looking truly stunning on PS4, Xbox and PC, and publisher Namco Bandai has now released a staggering 35 minutes of gameplay footage for you to watch.

The never before seen video includes developer commentary to give you your own, sort-of, Gamescom demo. And although we suspect that the footage is taken from the PC version (old school Xbox controller buttons pop up on occasion), we're pretty sure that the next-gen machines will be just as capable with its visual presentation.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is scheduled for release on 24 February 2015 and is available for pre-order in both Standard and Collector's Editions. The latter comes with the game, a hand-painted Polystone figure of hero Geralt battling a Griffin, a medallion, steelbook cover, 200 page artbook and Collector's Boxes.

You can pre-order the game in the UK from either Game or Amazon for £46.99 for the standard set or £139.99 for the Collector's Edition.

Like us, you may very well be tempted after taking a look at the exhaustive demo. Enjoy.

READ: 32 best trailers of Gamescom 2014, all in one place

PopularIn Games
  1. What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
  2. Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
  3. Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
  4. Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
  5. Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
  1. Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
  2. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  3. Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
  4. God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
  5. Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available

Comments