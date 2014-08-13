  Robin Williams could be memorialised in World of Warcraft

Robin Williams' death has touched people all over the world. Apparently it's made a big impact on the gaming community, especially those in the World of Warcraft.

A petition on change.org has managed to get Robin Williams memorialised in the World of Warcraft as a character. The former comedian was a big fan of WoW gaming, according to the petition. He was certainly a big gaming fan in general. He appeared in a Nintendo advert a while back after Ninty realised he had named his daughter Zelda after the famous game of the same name.

Williams will be created as a non-playing character within the game, cracking his jokes for gamers to enjoy.

The post reads: "He often joked about his WoW addiction but also about the reactions he'd get from other gamers when he admits he plays the game. Because of his presence within our community, we the players of World of Warcraft are asking Blizzard to kindly create an NPC within the game that memorializes the actor/comedian."

Technical Games Designer Chadd Nervigg responded to the request last night simply saying: "Yes. We're taking care of it."

Robin Williams died at the age of 63 after a suspected suicide.

