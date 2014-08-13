Best horror game yet? Silent Hills made by Guillermo del Toro and Metal Gear’s Hideo Kojima

Silent Hill is returning for the tenth release in the horror game's series, and it's going to be really special.

Guillermo del Toro, director of Pan's Labyrinth and Hellboy, is teaming up with Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojami to make the game called Silent Hills. And if that wasn't enough big names it's also going to star Norman Reedus who plays The Walking Dead's ever-popular Daryl.

So it's got the big names but it's also got a lot of material to work with. Silent Hill is huge in Japan, check it out on Wikipedia to look into the depth of stories, you'll be there all day. What a Hollywood director and seasoned big scale game creator can do with all that is very exciting indeed.

Silent Hills was teased in a demo for PlayStation 4 suggesting it will be a Sony exclusive. The demo had players navigate a dark building full of scary radio noises and with a small organ-like creature crying in a bloody room. At the end the player escapes to arrive on an open, empty street.

The game will be built using the Fox Engine used to create Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes. Since this has already had a next-gen outing this could be an improved version putting it graphically ahead of many other games on the PS4.

The Silent Hills demo is available on the PlayStation Store right now.

READ: Best trailers of Gamescom 2014, all in one place