Want to see how realistic FIFA 15 will be? Here's all 20 Premier League stadiums

The new Barclay's Premier League season starts on Saturday 16 August and that means a FIFA game is soon to follow. However, this year's effort, FIFA 15 on Xbox One and PS4, promises to be a massive advancement on previous iterations, not least when it comes to realism.

Electronic Arts has extended a deal with the Barclays Premier League that will run until the end of the 2018/19 season and that gives the publisher and development team unprecedented access to the players and 20 teams that compete in that tournament.

It provides them with the opportunity to fine tune the graphics of the players, including stunningly realistic headshots based on 3D scans of over 200 of them, and other aspects that will improve the presentation of the game massively, especially on next-gen machines.

All 20 Premier League grounds have also been painstakingly replicated for use in the game. They look, feel and sound like they do in real life. EA has even aimed for authenticity in the LED advertising boards.

We've got all 20 stadiums in all their glory here for you in our gallery below and reckon that if you didn't know beforehand, you'd swear they were actual photographs.

Roll on 26 September when the game will be released on Xbox One and PS4. There will also be versions for Xbox 360, PS3, PC and other platforms too, just don't expect to look quite this good.