Dead Rising zombies set to invade your living room next, with full-length film for Crackle

If you love zombies and video games, then you will love what Sony's Crackle streaming service has in the works.

Variety has reported that production company Legendary Digital Media has green-lit the Dead Rising videogame franchise by developer Capcom. As the first project to come from Legendary Entertainment's digital division, it will be made into a full-length digital feature film for Crackle.

And the film already has a great start. Legendary has announced Lorenzo di Bonaventura as an executive producer. His producer credits range from the Transformers franchise and G.I. Joe franchise to other blockbuster films like Salt and The Devil Inside.

Dead Rising will center upon a massive zombie outbreak, naturally. Despite a mandatory government vaccine, the disease will spread worldwide. Four lead characters must discover the cause of the epidemic, which may be a government conspiracy, while staying safe from zombies and infection.

Tim Carter will write and produce Dead Rising, with Contradiction Films' Tomas Harlan. Harlan most recently produced the Mortal Kombat: Legacy digital series for Warner Bros. In 2010, he was also one of the producers on Contradiction’s indie feature The Chateau Meroux.

Legendary further announced Crackle will have the domestic rights to Dead Rising. The film will be distributed internationally by Content Media Corp, the same company that distributed Microsoft’s Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn and will distribute Street Fighter (both of which are series based on popular videogames).

The Dead Rising video game franchise has sold over 6.5 million copies worldwide. After the film adaptation airs on Crackle, it will also release on SVOD, DVD, VOD, and TV. There's no word yet about when the film will premiere, though we've contacted Legendary Digital Media for a comment.