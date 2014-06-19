  Atari turns to gambling to score some easy cash

Once giant of the videogaming business Atari has fallen on hard times in the more recent past. Last year, the Atari brand split from the European company under the same name (which was formerly French software publisher Infogrammes) by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US.

It then set out an ambitious strategy to re-establish one of the oldest names in gaming as a mobile title publisher, with games such as RollerCoaster Tycoon 4 Mobile on iOS. However, Atari Inc has revealed that it needs to further expand to survive.

One of those expansion routes will be in online gambling. It recently announced a real-money gambling partnership with Pariplay and social casino partnership with FlowPlay. These will result in the Atari name being associated with new online casinos.

"Atari is more than a game publishing company; it’s an iconic brand that has established a passionate and timeless culture," said Fred Chesnais, the company's CEO.

"Known across multiple generations around the world, Atari will continue to embrace all audiences. What the company has accomplished over the years is no small feat, but there is more to come. We’re looking forward to delivering on our new strategy and engaging with our audience in new ways across multiple channels as the next era of Atari unfolds."

In addition to the gambling franchises, it will also look to relaunch some of its classic titles, such as Pong and Asteroids, across mobile platforms and is set to release exclusive video content on YouTube.