OnLive and Wikipad team for triple-A tablet gaming with the Android controller

OnLive has announced a partnership with Wikipad to incorporate compatible gaming controls to the cloud service's streamed titles.

That means games like Batman: Arkham City, Saints Row IV, Grid 2 and Dead Island will all be playable on a Wikipad Android tablet using the manufacturer's game controller housing.

Pocket-lint saw the device running OnLive's cloud gaming service during the recent E3 videogames trade show in Los Angeles. As OnLive runs each game from its own mega servers, sending a 720p video stream to the tablet and receiving control codes in return with little lag, it means that triple-A titles can be played on the move as well as they can on dedicated hardware at home.

OnLive also told Pocket-lint that it will be adding, on average, a further two to five games per week to its CloudLift offering. This allows Steam users to access many of the games they have already bought and stored on their desktop PCs a number of other places and ways to play them.

"Since our inception, it has been our goal to provide gamers with the industry's most comprehensive gaming experience via a tablet," said Wikipad president Fraser Townley. "We have been fortunate to partner with some of the best gaming companies in the business, and now we are proud to introduce our PC gaming partner. Our new partner, OnLive, and its cloud gaming platform, CloudLift, provides users the most revolutionary gaming experience, both the best of mobile gaming and now the AAA console/PC gaming experience."

You can find out more about the Wikipad 7 - the company's own 7-inch device and controller - at wikipad.com. It is available for £150 from a number of retailers online and in-store, including Game and Amazon.