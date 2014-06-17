Argentina beat Brazil in heated FIFA final at Pocket-lint Tech Tavern

Two stunning goals sealed the deal for Nigel in the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern FIFA World Cup final that saw Argentina beat Brazil in a heated final.

Fans of the beautiful game turned up to the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern on Monday for an evening of PS4 gaming and tech chat geekery with fellow readers.

Games that challenged them included Resogun, Infamous: Second Son, and FIFA 14.

London Technology Week runs from 16-20 June, and in association with O2, Pocket-lint are championing the fact with the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern.

If you couldn't make it to the PS4 night, don't worry, we've got plenty more you can come down have a drink and play with some cool gadgets from Google, LG, Olympus, Samsung, Sony and others, including Google Glass, some giant 4K TV sets and 3D printers. You'll also be able to speak to O2 Gurus about any tech questions you may have.

The Tech Tavern is running at The Fable on Holborn Viaduct. Feel free to drop in and say hello!